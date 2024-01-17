Omar Garcia named new head football coach at Horizon

EL PASO, Texas - Horizon High School announced their new head football coach Wednesday afternoon.

Omar Garcia is taking over the program after previously being the offensive coordinator at Montwood High School.

Garcia graduated from Hanks High School in 2007.

He was a star baseball player and played at the collegiate level at Texas A&M Corpus Christie.

Garcia would return to Hanks and serve as the head baseball coach and offensive coordinator for the Hanks football team.

Garcia takes over a Horizon football program in need of a turnaround.

The Scorpions have only won one game in the last two seasons.

Horizon ended the 2023 season with an overall record of 1-9.