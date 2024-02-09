Tornillo ISD suspends high school football program for next two seasons

TORNILLO, Texas - The Tornillo Coyotes won't be taking the football field for the next two seasons.

Thursday, the Tornillo Independent School District decided to suspend the high school football program through the 2025 season.

The reason was due to low participation numbers.

Last season, the Coyotes had to forfeit their final four games of the season because of a lack of eligible players.

Tornillo competes in district 3-3A division 2 along with three other teams, Anthony, Alpine and Crane.

Friday, coaches within the district received an email from Tornillo I.S.D. that explained their decision.

Tornillo finished the 2023 season with an 0-10 record.

The Coyotes haven't won a football game in the last three years.