Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season in El Paso kicked off Thursday night.

Three games were played under the Thursday night lights.

Here are the final scores and highlights from Thursday's action.

Be sure to tune in to the first episode of the Borderland Blitz this Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Final Scores

Andress 42 Chapin 13

Hanks 27 Irvin 49

Socorro 6 Bel Air 21