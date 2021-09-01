Week 1 Sweet Play of the Week: Austin’s Jayden Wilson

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The cupcakes are back!

The Sweet Play of the Week returns with our cupcake presentation courtesy of Albertsons.

The winner for week 1 of the high school football season went to Austin High School's Jayden Wilson.

Wilson delivered a monster hit in the season opener against Horizon last Friday.

The Panthers would go on to win the game, 32-14.

Austin will next face El Dorado Thursday at the Socorro Student Activities Center.