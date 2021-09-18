Stephen F. Austin sinks Mississippi Valley St. with defense

AP Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin’s defense produced two touchdowns and the Lumberjacks dismantled Mississippi Valley State 58-13. After forcing the Delta Devils to three-and-out on the opening drive, Self threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson to end a five-play, 66-yard drive. On Mississippi State’s following drive, Jeremiah Walker intercepted Conor Regan on third-and-nine and returned it 40 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead. Caleb Johnson ran for 89 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Delta Devils.