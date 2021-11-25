Cowboys fall to Raiders in OT, 36-33

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you watched the whole game, you've probably done enough yelling and throwing your arms up that you have room for more dessert.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys dropped their second-straight game against the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup filled with penalties and struggles for the offense and defense.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown's fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Dallas is now 7-4 on the season.

Yellow flags were the story of this game as both teams had a combined 28 penalties for 276 yards.

In the end, the Raiders ended up victorious behind quarterback Derek Carr's 373 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Las Vegas receivers also torched the Cowboys secondary, with Hunter Renfrow grabbing eight catches for 134 yards and Desean Jackson raking in three for 102 yards.

With just under two minutes to go, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson gave his team with lead with a 56-yard field goal.

On the Dallas side, quarterback Dak Prescott had 375 passing yards and two touchdowns, including one that tied the game at 30-30 late in the fourth quarter.

Running back Tony Pollard shined for the Cowboys with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein tied the game with just seconds left with a 45-yard field goal.