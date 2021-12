DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Tennesse Titans on Thursday night.

Dallas currently sits as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and still has a shot at the No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys are one game back of the Green Bay Packers with three games remaining.

Dallas will clinch the NFC East with a win Sunday over Washington.