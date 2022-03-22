El Paso Locomotive FC welcomes Las Vegas Lights FC to Southwest University Park

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

El Paso Locomotive FC (0-2-0, 0 points, West-10) quickly returns to Southwest University Park to welcome Las Vegas Lights FC (1-1-0, 3 points, West-6) for its second home game of the 2022 USL Championship season.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Good tickets are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.

Wednesday Night features a giveaway of 2,000 limited edition black Locomotive flags to the first 2,000 fans to Southwest University Park.

As the club celebrates the new Black Primary kit, fans are encouraged to wear their Locomotive black jerseys or favorite black attire to help turn the stands of the stadium pitch black for Black Out night.

Additionally, the fan-favorite $2 Specials make a return for the Wednesday game.

Fans can purchase 12oz Estrella Jaliscos, 16oz sodas, margaritas, hotdogs, and small popcorn for a limited time beginning when gates open at 6:00 p.m. MT.

El Paso Locomotive and Las Vegas Lights have only met three times since 2019, clashing twice in the Locomotive’s inaugural year and not meeting again until 2021 at Southwest University Park.

While Lights FC got the better of the Locos in the first meeting with a lone goal, Locomotive outscored Las Vegas 4-0 in the last two matches.

In their most recent clash, in July 2021, Forward Aaron Gomez recorded the game-winner in the 58th minute to secure three points.

Los Locos will be looking for history to repeat itself as it aims to continue building on what has become a dominating record against Las Vegas Lights FC. Following two losses to start the 2022 USL Championship season, El Paso Locomotive FC is hungry and fired up to record the first win of the new season and begin putting points on the table.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Lights FC has critical momentum, coming off an upset victory against Phoenix Rising FC this past weekend. With confidence at a high for Las Vegas, Locomotive will have another exciting and challenging trial when it hosts the Nevada team at Southwest University Park on Wednesday.