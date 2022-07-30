Last stop on UTEP’s Summer Tour

The UTEP miners are wrapping up its 2022 summer tour Saturday from noon to 2 p-m.

The final stop on the Miner's Caravan will be at Camp Cohen Water Park in Northeast El Paso.

Players from the men's basketball team, women's basketball, women's golf, softball, tennis and track and field squads will be there.

This tour is a part of UTEP's 915 tour as the Miners hope to sellout the sun-bowl for their season opener on August 27th.

Fans can purchase $9.15 tickets to the August 27th football game at the Caravan. Also, fans can spend $20 at the Caravan and receive a ticket to the game plus a commemorative orange 915 t-shirt.