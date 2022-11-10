Thursday high school football playoffs: Canutillo wins Bi-District Championship

EL PASO, Texas - Nine El Paso area teams were in action Thursday for the start of the high school football playoffs.

Out of those nine, only one team from El Paso punched their ticket to the area round.

The Canutillo Eagles defeated the Amarillo Palo Duro Dons by a final score of 28-0.

This is the second straight year that the Eagles have advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

The scores below are from Thursday's Bi-District round games:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Franklin 21 Midland Legacy 46

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Abilene 42 Del Valle 14

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Amarillo Palo Duro 0 Canutillo 28

Abilene Cooper 49 Andress 20

El Paso 14 Abilene Wylie 54

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Riverside 35 Big Spring 38

Austin 14 Andrews 34

Irvin 0 Brownwood 42

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Mountain View 13 Seminole 78