Borderland Blitz: High school football playoffs schedule & scores
11.11.22 FRIDAY SCHEDULE:
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa Permian at Pebble Hills
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
San Angelo Central at Eastwood
Eastlake at Frenship
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Amarillo at Parkland
Bel Air at Lubbock Cooper
Ysleta at Amarillo Tascosa
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Chapin at Wichita Falls Rider
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado
NEW MEXICO 6A QUARTERFINALS
Rio Rancho at Centennial
11.10.22 THURSDAY FINAL SCORES:
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Franklin 21 Midland Legacy 46
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Abilene 42 Del Valle 14
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Amarillo Palo Duro 0 Canutillo 28
Abilene Cooper 49 Andress 20
El Paso 14 Abilene Wylie 54
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Riverside 35 Big Spring 38
Austin 14 Andrews 34
Irvin 0 Brownwood 42
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Mountain View 13 Seminole 78