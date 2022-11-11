Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 4:16 PM

Borderland Blitz: High school football playoffs schedule & scores

blitz 2022 logog

11.11.22 FRIDAY SCHEDULE:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Odessa Permian at Pebble Hills

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

San Angelo Central at Eastwood

Eastlake at Frenship 

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Amarillo at Parkland

Bel Air at Lubbock Cooper

Ysleta at Amarillo Tascosa

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Chapin at Wichita Falls Rider

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado

NEW MEXICO 6A QUARTERFINALS

Rio Rancho at Centennial

11.10.22 THURSDAY FINAL SCORES:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin 21  Midland Legacy 46

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Abilene 42  Del Valle 14

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Amarillo Palo Duro 0 Canutillo 28

Abilene Cooper 49  Andress 20

El Paso 14  Abilene Wylie 54

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Riverside 35 Big Spring 38

Austin 14 Andrews 34

Irvin 0 Brownwood 42

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Mountain View 13 Seminole 78

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content