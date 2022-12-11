Aggies lose thriller against UNM 65-64

EL PASO, Texas -- The Aggies fall in another close one and split the Rio Grande Rivalry 1-1 for the season.

The Rio Grande Rivalry continued Sunday. You'll remember the UNM and NMSU Men's basketball games were cancelled for the year after the shooting involving Aggie forward Mike Peake left a UNM student dead last month.

The women's games were chosen to still be played, both schools hoping that it would act as a step towards getting the schools back to a healthy rivalry.

Sunday was the first meeting between the two schools since the shooting and it was a classic.

Molly Kaiser (16) tied it up at 64 with under 20 seconds left but moments later the Lobos sunk a free-throw to go up by 1. With 14 seconds left to play the Aggies tried to find the game winner but the shots failed to connect.

The Lobos won 65-64 and the two teams in turn split the series.

It's the seventh game in a row for the Aggies that has been decided by 10 points or less. In those seven games the Aggies have won just two.

Closing out tight games and shooting from the three-point line is something the Aggies will need to fix. NMSU made just 2 of 18 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies return home for the first time in nearly a month when they host another rival in the UTEP Miners on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. In their last meeting just a couple of weeks ago the Miners won 65-61.