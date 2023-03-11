El Paso Locomotive FC kick-off 2023 season against Sacramento Republic FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's soccer club is set to get their 2023 season started with a match against Sacramento Republic FC.

This is the fifth season for the El Paso Locomotive, and will be the first under Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tonight's home opener will include a a pre-match mariachi performance by Mariachi Paso Del Norte and will have a limited edition poster giveaway, historical jersey display and more for fans.