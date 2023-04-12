Community Champions: Bel Air looks to win second state soccer title

EL PASO, Texas - The Bel Air Highlanders are looking to make history.

Thursday, the Highlanders will compete in the final four of the Class 5A tournament.

Bel Air will play Mission Sharyland with the winner advancing to the state title game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CST.

The Highlanders are undefeated this season, and are looking to win their second state title in soccer.

The last time they won the championship was back in 2019.

For all their accomplishments, the Bel Air boys soccer team are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.