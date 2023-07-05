Losing skid snapped! Chihuahuas defeat Aviators, 2-1 to end six game losing streak

(Courtesy: Tim Hagerty, El Paso Chihuahuas)

EL PASO, Texas - Brett Sullivan’s RBI double into the left field corner gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 2-1 walk-off win over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

It was the Chihuahuas’ fifth walk-off win of the year and their first since June 20 vs. Tacoma.

El Paso starter Jay Groome allowed only one run in six innings. Groome has allowed only four earned runs in 12 innings over his last two starts.

The Chihuahuas’ first run was on a solo home run by San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario, the first homer of his MLB injury rehab assignment.

El Paso has now scored in the first inning in seven of its last eight games.

Wednesday’s win ended the Chihuahuas’ six-game losing streak.

The Chihuahuas and Aviators have split the first two games of the series and they’ve split their first eight head-to-head matchups this season.

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park.

Las Vegas LHP Kyle Muller (1-2, 6.59) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (0-2, 4.70).

The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.