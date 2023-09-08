Borderland Blitz: Week 3 Schedule & Scores
EL PASO, Texas - Here is the schedule, and scores from week 3 of the high school football season.
Friday Schedule:
Pebble Hills at Eastwood
Montwood vs. Americas
Andress at Del Valle
Burges at Parkland
Austin at Canutillo
Chaparral at Bel Air
Hanks at Irvin
San Elizario at El Paso
Ysleta at Bowie
Horizon at Ft. Stockton
Jefferson at Riverside
Mountain View at Seminole
Cathedral at Fabens
Clint at Gadsden
Las Cruces at Rio Rancho Cleveland
Cobre at Santa Teresa
Thursday final scores:
Franklin 14 Coronado 13
El Dorado 20 Eastlake 35
Anthony 35 Hatch Valley 20