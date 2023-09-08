Skip to Content
Sports

Borderland Blitz: Week 3 Schedule & Scores

BLITZ 2023 WEB PIC 1
By
New
Published 4:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Here is the schedule, and scores from week 3 of the high school football season.

Friday Schedule:

Pebble Hills at Eastwood

Montwood vs. Americas

Andress at Del Valle

Burges at Parkland

Austin at Canutillo 

Chaparral at Bel Air

Hanks at Irvin

San Elizario at El Paso

Ysleta at Bowie

Horizon at Ft. Stockton

Jefferson at Riverside

Mountain View at Seminole 

Cathedral at Fabens

Clint at Gadsden

Las Cruces at Rio Rancho Cleveland

Cobre at Santa Teresa 

Thursday final scores:

Franklin 14   Coronado 13

El Dorado 20   Eastlake 35

Anthony 35   Hatch Valley 20

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content