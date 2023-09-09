Skip to Content
Locomotive fall out of a playoff spot with 0-0 draw against Orange County SC

El Paso Locomotive
Published 11:39 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-9, 10-11-6, 36 points) earned a point on the road after 0-0 draw against Orange County SC on Saturday evening.

The draw sees the Locos fall into ninth, one spot out of a playoff spot. The 0-0 contest also snapped Orange County's eight-match win streak.

Goalkeeper Benny Diaz registered two saves tonight to bring his clean sheet season total to eight and El Paso's defense registered 25 clearances, six interceptions and won eight-of-nine tackles.

El Paso had seven shots with none of them being on goal.

Locomotive now prepare for a quick turnaround on the road at Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday, September 13.

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

