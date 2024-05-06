Locomotive FC name UTEP’s Gibbs Keeton Director of Girls Soccer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Locomotive FC have announced that UTEP's women's head soccer Coach Gibbs Keeton will become the first-ever director of girls soccer for the Locomotive.

The El Paso native became the head coach for the women's soccer team in 2023 and came in with 15 years of coaching experience at the local club and collegiate level.

Keeton will work with UTEP and the Locomotive to help construct programs that will bring more recognition to girls soccer here in El Paso.

"A big objective for joining with the Locomotive is to ensure that our female soccer players in El Paso can have the same opportunity that the guys have with the Locomotive right now," Keeton said. "Essentially what we'll be able to provide is a pathway for youth soccer and all the way up to ensure that we're meeting the standards and expectations not only of the players but of the parents."