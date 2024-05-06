Hayden Walker Named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hayden Walker becomes the first Aggie pitcher to earn Conference USA Pitcher of the Week Award. Walker earned two wins on the mound this week closing out the game in both wins over LA Tech.

This past week Walker made the switch from starter to closer and it paid off as he pitched in a total of 5.0 innings this week, only allowing one hit and one earned run, with three strikeouts.

Walker now has five wins under his belt this season. He is also leading the Aggies with the lowest ERA of 5.43. This is the first time in program history that the Aggies have won Conference USA weekly awards in back-to-back weeks.

