Halftime Update: NMSU & FIU tied at 14

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NMSU Aggies are tied at 14 with conference opponent FIU at the half.

Coming off a bye week, the Aggies showed their freshness on both sides of the ball.

The defense forced FIU to go three-and-out on their opening drive of the game.

While the offense moved the chains down the field, including converting on a fourth and one before QB Diego Pavia found Chris Bellamy in the endzone.

FIU hit back immediately courtesy of an insane step from Keyone Jenkins on the QB keep.

With the game tied at 7, it was the Aggies turn to return serve but on third down in their own half, Pavia fumbled the ball.

He managed to recover which allowed NMSU to punt instead of giving FIU the ball in the red zone.

Off a short field FIU got to the 11-yard line anyway but the Aggie defense came up with a massive stop on fourth and one to force the panthers to turn it over on downs.

The Aggie would be the next to find the end zone. This time Diego Pavia went 49-yards in the air to Jordin Parker to give NMSU a 14-7 lead.

Playing complimentary football the defense on first down sacked Jenkins for a loss of five yards which lead to a quick three-and-out.

But in the ensuing drive Diego Pavia was picked off by CJ Christian at the FIU 19. The panthers would capitalise off the turnover driving 81 yards on nine plays ending in a six-yard rush from Shomari Lawrence to tie the game at 14 with 1:26 left in the half.

The game marks the Aggies first ever Wednesday night game and their first ever home Conference USA game.

This story will be updated at the end of the game.