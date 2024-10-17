Week 7 Sweet Play of the Week: Jayden Bowser & Burges Mustangs

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 7 of the high school football season went to wide receiver Jayden Bowser, and the Burges Mustangs.

In the game against Horizon, Bowser had a nice one handed catch for a big gain.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Burges football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.