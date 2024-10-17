Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz

Week 7 Sweet Play of the Week: Jayden Bowser & Burges Mustangs

Published 11:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 7 of the high school football season went to wide receiver Jayden Bowser, and the Burges Mustangs.

In the game against Horizon, Bowser had a nice one handed catch for a big gain.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Burges football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

