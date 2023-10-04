NMSU’s Alison Gastelum garners CUSA Women’s Golfer of the Week honors

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - The honors keep coming for NM State women’s golfers with Alison Gastelum becoming the newest recipient. Conference USA announced its Golfers of the Week on Wednesday morning and Gastelum was the conference’s selection on the women’s wide.

For the men, Erik Jansson of Jacksonville State claimed the weekly award.

Gastleum becomes the second Aggie in less than a month to earn CUSA Golfer of the Week honors, joining Emma Bunch.

Gastelum notched her first collegiate win on Wednesday at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic.

The senior from Chihuahua, Mexico shot a seven-under 209 to claim the individual title.

Throughout the tournament, Gastelum posted scores that were under par in all three rounds.

After opening the tournament with a 71 and 70, respectively, the senior fired a 68 (-4) in the final round, including a birdie on the 18th hole to secure the victory.

NM State joins Western Kentucky as the only schools with multiple golfer of the week selections this season. For the Hilltoppers, Catie Craig has twice earned the honors (Sept. 13 and Sept. 27).

2023 CUSA Women's Golfer of the Week

Sept. 13 – Kendall Maynard, MTSU and Catie Craig, WKU

Sept. 20 – Emma Bunch, NM State

Sept. 27 – Catie Craig, WKU