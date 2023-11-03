High School Volleyball Playoffs: Eastlake & El Paso punch ticket to regional quarterfinals

EL PASO, Texas - Several El Paso area teams saw their seasons come to an end in the area round of the high school volleyball playoffs.

However, it wasn't all bad news for Sun City programs.

Two teams punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals on Friday.

In Class 6A, Eastlake defeated Fossil Ridge in straight sets, 3-0.

In Class 5A, El Paso defeated Abilene Wylie in four sets, 3-1.

Eastlake and El Paso are the only two El Paso area schools left in the playoffs as they will advance to next week's regional quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end on Friday for Eastwood, Coronado, Del Valle, Ysleta, Irvin and San Elizario.