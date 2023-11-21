Transgender women have been barred from playing in international women’s cricket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Transgender women will not be allowed to compete in international women’s cricket. The International Cricket Council says the “new gender eligibility regulation” has been imposed to protect the integrity of women’s cricket and was also made on safety grounds. Under the rules “male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game.” The ICC adds that the regulations will apply “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment” players may have undertaken.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.