Fresno State tops NMSU to win New Mexico Bowl, 37-10

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies were a shell of their former selves Saturday in Albuquerque.

The Aggies came out on the losing end to the Fresno State Bulldogs, 37-10 in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

This was NMSU's first ever appearance in their own state's bowl game.

The Aggies were trying to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than 50 years, but points were hard to find for the Aggies.

The offense just wasn't clicking for NMSU, while Fresno State was able to move the ball at will at times.

NMSU's offense would be the first to take the field on the game's opening possession.

The drive showed promise of picking up some points, but it would stall and the Aggies would have to punt the ball to the Bulldogs.

Fresno State would come away with points on their first possession of the game courtesy of a 32-yard field goal by kicker Dylan Lynch.

The Bulldogs would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

On NMSU's second possession of the game, quarterback Diego Pavia would turn the ball over after he was picked off by Fresno State defensive back Dean Clark.

The Bulldogs would capitalize and score the first touchdown of the game after quarterback Mikey Keene would connect with Josiah Freeman on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Fresno State would extend their lead, 10-0.

In the second quarter, NMSU would score their first points of the game after kicker Ethan Albertson would connect on a 45-yard field goal.

That would make it 10-3, Fresno State.

The Bulldogs would find the end zone again after Keene would throw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaelin Gill.

Fresno State would extend their lead to fourteen, 17-3.

NMSU's offense struggled to find any rhythm in the first half.

Only 78 yards of total offense for the Aggies in the first half, as opposed to 264 total yards for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State would go into the half up 17-3.

On their first drive of the third quarter, Fresno State would tack on three more points following a 25-yard field goal from Lynch to go up 20-3.

NMSU's offense would finally show some life as they would cap off their first drive of the second half with a touchdown following a 14-yard quarterback keeper from Pavia.

NMSU would cut the Bulldogs' lead to ten, 20-10.

In the 4th quarter, Fresno State would respond by scoring their third touchdown of the game.

Keene would keep the ball himself and take into the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run.

Bulldogs would extend their lead, 27-10.

Following another drive that stalled for NMSU, Fresno State would score three more points off the leg of Lynch who would connect on a 38-yard field goal.

Bulldogs would have a twenty point lead, 30-10.

Fresno State would then get some more insurance after finding the end zone for the fourth time in the game.

Keene would throw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Moss to extend the Bulldogs' lead 37-10.

Keene had a phenomenal game throwing for a total of 380 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception.

Pavia would have the one rushing touchdown, but he was ineffective in the passing game throwing for just 58 total yards, no touchdowns, and the one interception.

The win for Fresno State marked the team's 5th straight bowl game victory.

As for NMSU they will end their season with a record of 10-5.