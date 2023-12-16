New Mexico Bowl halftime update: NMSU trails Fresno State, 17-3

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are trying to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than 50 years.

Currently at halftime of the New Mexico Bowl, it's the Aggies trailing the Fresno State Bulldogs, 17-3.

NMSU's offense would be the first to take the field on the game's opening possession.

The drive showed promise of picking up some points, but it would stall and the Aggies would have to punt the ball to the Bulldogs.

Fresno State would come away with points on their first possession of the game courtesy of a 32-yard field goal by kicker Dylan Lynch.

The Bulldogs would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

On NMSU's second possession of the game, quarterback Diego Pavia would turn the ball over after he was picked off by Fresno State defensive back Dean Clark.

The Bulldogs would capitalize and score the first touchdown of the game after quarterback Mikey Keene would connect with Josiah Freenman on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Fresno State would extend their lead, 10-0.

In the second quarter, NMSU would score their first points of the game after kicker Ethan Albertson would connect on a 45-yard field goal.

That would make it 10-3, Fresno State.

The Bulldogs would find the end zone again after Keene would throw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaelin Gill.

Fresno State would extend their lead to fourteen, 17-3.

NMSU's offense struggled to find any rhythm in the first half.

Only 78 yards of total offense for the Aggies in the first half, as opposed to 264 total yards for the Bulldogs.