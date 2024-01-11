NMSU’s rally falls short in 77-67 loss at FIU

MIAMI, Florida - It's back to the drawing board for the New Mexico State Aggies.

Thursday night in Miami, Florida the Aggies lost to the Panthers from Florida International University, 77-67.

It was NMSU's first loss in Conference USA play.

Their overall record drops to 7-10, (1-1 C-USA)

FIU was able to capture just their 6th win of the season and their first victory in conference play.

The Panthers would go into the half up 38-30.

NMSU was down by as much as 17 points in the second half, but rallied to cut FIU's lead to two with less than five minutes to go in the game.

The Panthers were able to hold on for the win as they would never give up their lead in the entire second half.

NMSU's Femi Odukale would lead the way in scoring for the Aggies with 16 points.

FIU will host UTEP Saturday, while NMSU will return to Las Cruces for a game against Western Kentucky Thursday, January 18.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.