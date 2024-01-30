El Paso Chihuahuas announce 2024 manager and coaching staff

(Courtesy: Tim Hagerty, El Paso Chihuahuas)

EL PASO, Texas - Pete Zamora has been named the new manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres announced today. Zamora becomes the eighth manager in Chihuahuas history.

The Chihuahuas’ 2024 staff will also include pitching coach Scott Mitchell, assistant pitching coach Jimmy Jones, hitting coach Raul Padron, bench coach Greg Starbuck, athletic trainers Josh DiLoreto and Maritza Castro and strength coach A.J. Russell.

“I couldn't be more honored to be given this opportunity by the San Diego Padres,” Zamora said. “It’s a responsibility that I don't take lightly and with the help of a great supporting staff of fine coaches, trainers and other professionals, I’ll be determined to consistently put a great product out on the field for the awesome and dedicated fans of El Paso!”

“We’re excited to welcome Pete Zamora as the new Chihuahuas manager,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “Pete has lengthy experience in the game and a great reputation in the Padres organization. I’m sure our fans will give him and his coaching staff a terrific Opening Day welcome on April 2nd.”

"2024 should be an exciting year for the Chihuahuas under the leadership of Pete Zamora. Being a new skipper for the Chihuahuas, it will be rewarding to watch him guide our returning players while welcoming top, new prospects to Triple-A in El Paso," said Chihuahuas Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

Zamora is entering his ninth season in the Padres organization and his second season as a manager.

He managed the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm in 2023 and was a pitching coach in the organization from 2016-2022.

Zamora was scheduled to be the Chihuahuas’ pitching coach in 2020 prior to that season being cancelled.

After being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round of the 1997 June Amateur Draft out of UCLA, Zamora pitched professionally in the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations. On June 7, 2000, Zamora pitched the first perfect game in the history of the Double-A Reading Phillies.

Mitchell is entering his second season in the Padres organization and his second season as the Chihuahuas’ pitching coach. He was previously a pitching coach in the Florida Marlins organization from 2002-2010, including two seasons in the Pacific Coast League with New Orleans. He was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitching coordinator from 2011-2020. As a player, Mitchell pitched in the Montreal Expos organization from 1995-2001, reaching Triple-A Ottawa.

Jones is entering his 16th season in the Padres organization and his second year with the Chihuahuas’ coaching staff. He was Double-A San Antonio’s pitching coach from 2009-2019 and High-A Fort Wayne’s pitching coach from 2021-2022. As a player, Jones was the third overall pick in the 1982 June Amateur Draft and pitched in the major leagues with the Padres, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Montreal Expos from 1986-1993.

Padron is entering his ninth season in the Padres organization and his second season as El Paso’s hitting coach. He was previously the hitting coach for Double-A San Antonio, High-A Fort Wayne and Single-A Lake Elsinore. Padron played from 2004-2013 in the Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Indians organizations, reaching Triple-A Sacramento of the PCL in 2008 and 2009.

Starbuck is entering his first season in the Padres organization after previously working as a college baseball coach at Elon University, Clemson University and UNC Greensboro.

DiLoreto returns to the Chihuahuas for his third consecutive season on the athletic training staff and Castro is also returning after working in El Paso in 2021 and 2023. Russell is entering his 13th consecutive season as the strength coach for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate.

The Chihuahuas’ 2024 regular season starts on Friday, March 29 in Albuquerque. The first home game at Southwest University Park is on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:35 pm against the Round Rock Express.

Season Seat Memberships are on sale now! Payment plans are available with flexible ticket package options. Deposits are also being taken for Groups and Premium Areas. For more information, call 915-533-BASE (2273), text 915-666-2005 or visit epchihuahuas.com.