UTEP upends Western Kentucky, 73-68; Coach Keitha Adams reaches 500 career wins

EL PASO, Texas - The Don Haskins Center was full of love following Valentine’s Day as the UTEP women’s basketball team came back from 16 points down to defeat WKU, 73-68, on a night where UTEP Head Coach Keitha Adams chalked up victory no. 500 on Thursday.

The Miners (9-14, 4-6 Conference USA) held the Lady Toppers (15-11, 6-5 CUSA) to 27 second half points, while outrebounding their opponent 43-28 overall. UTEP defeated WKU for the first time since March 3, 2018 in El Paso, halting a five-game losing streak. UTEP lost by one to WKU earlier in the league play this season.

“That group went wild in (the locker room). Every stitch on me is soaking wet. It was a big night and most importantly I’m just really proud of our team and how we faced adversity tonight,” a drenched Adams said after celebrating in the locker room. “Being down 16 points and Jane (Asinde) being kicked out, we finished strong down the stretch and I’m really happy for the team. We needed this game and wanted this game. We lost by one point at (WKU’s) place and that was a really tough moment for our team. I’m just happy for the team, we needed it.”

UTEP shot 41.1 percent (23-56) from the field, including 7-of-21 from the arc. The Miners exploded in the second with a 5-of-11 performance from 3-point range. The Miners added a 20-for-28 effort from the charity stripe.

Another milestone was met when Jane Asinde went over 1,000 points in her collegiate career when she made a layup at the 7:01 mark of the second quarter. Asinde recorded her 10th double-double of the season after scoring 15 points and grabbing a game-high 14 boards.

Erin Wilson registered her eighth double-double of the season with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson was also quick with the hands as she recorded a career-high six steals. She shot 8-of-12 from the field, including 8-of-9 from the charity stripe.

“We hit our free throws, but the biggest thing (Coach Adams) said before the game was, we were going to have to go through some adversity, we’re going to have to fight in this game,” Wilson said. “I think we did that tonight and everybody played together. We told each other, ‘don’t give up’ and just play hard. We remember the last game we lost by one and we didn’t want to feel that feeling again. I’m proud of my team and how they performed tonight.”

Ivane Tensaie scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half, hitting 4-of-8 from downtown. Overall, Tensaie splashed in 5-of-11 on 3-point attempts.

Delma Zita came off the bench, scoring seven points and dishing out seven dimes in just over 29 minutes of action.

The first half didn’t bode well for the Miners as they turned the ball over 15 times in the first half and was outscored by 16 points (41-25) going into the locker room at the half.

Tensaie hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, helping to fuel the comeback.

Down 47-31 at the 6:39 mark in the third, UTEP went on a 9-0 run that started with a Wilson field goal in the paint. Wilson connected on another bucket during the run to make it a nine-point game (47-38) at 4:26 mark. Asinde followed with a steal and dished out a dime to Zita for a fastbreak layup to maked the count 47-40 with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

Though UTEP found itself down 11 points (53-42) with 2:02 left in the third, the Miners ended up outscoring the Lady Toppers 22-12 to cut the lead to six points (53-47) entering the fourth.

Despite the love at the end of the contest, a bit of drama ensued late in the third quarter as Asinde drew her second technical foul after ripping down a rebound and throwing an elbow into a WKU player. Asinde was ejected following the call with 25 seconds remaining.

UTEP opened the fourth quarter with a 10-4 spurt to tie the contest at 57-57 at the 8:11 mark of the fourth. Following a WKU bucket by Teresa Faustino to put her squad up two, Wilson then tied the game at 59 after hitting a pair of free throws with 7:18 remaining in the contest. Josie Gilvin missed a jumper on WKU’s ensuing possession which set up a driving fastbreak layup by Wilson for a 61-59 edge – UTEP’s first lead since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. Caitlin Staley tied the game at 61 with 6:21 left, but Mahri Petree hit her second 3-pointer of the game to give the Miners the go-ahead 64-61 lead with 6:07 remaining in the game.

The Miners led by as many as seven points (71-64) before the Lady Toppers pulled within three points (71-68) following a UTEP turnover and made two-point basket by Odeth Betancourt with 32 seconds left. Another UTEP turnover gave WKU a chance to tie the game with just under 15 seconds remaining, but Faustino missed the 3-point attempt and Tensaie drew a foul to ice the game with two made free throws.

Petree scored six points, while tallying six rebounds and two steals. Luisa Vydrova chipped in with three points off the bench.

WKU was led by Alexis Mead’s 20 points (7-13 FG) and Faustino added 17.

The Lady Toppers finished 10-fo-24 from downtown, but went 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter. At one point, WKU was 10-of-16 in the game before missing its next eight 3-point shots.

UP NEXT

The Miners will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday with tipoff set for 1 p.m. MT in the Don Haskins Center.