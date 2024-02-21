El Paso players represent USA in SOCCA America Cup, Cancun tournament
EL PASO, Texas - Soccer enthusiasts from El Paso are proudly representing the United States in the prestigious SOCCA America Cup tournament held in Cancun, Mexico, from today until Sunday.
The event, organized by The International SOCCA Federation, showcases the talent of players from the border region, highlighting El Paso's strong soccer presence on the international stage.
Among the participants is Leandro Carrijo, a former player for the El Paso Locomotive soccer team and now the head coach of the US National Team at the SOCCA Americas Club. Carrijo, originally from Brazil, expresses his excitement about representing not only his country but also the borderland in this prestigious tournament. All players representing the USA in the SOCCA America Cup are from El Paso, Texas.
As the exclusive provider of coverage, KVIA brings you the live stream both on the app and KVIA website, allowing viewers to catch the action as it unfolds.
Here's the game layout for the SOCCA America Cup:
Wednesday, Feb 21
- 5PM MT: Mexico vs. Uruguay
- 6PM MT: USA vs. Costa Rica
Thursday, Feb 22
- 6PM MT: Guatemala vs. Mexico
- 7PM MT: Ecuador vs. USA
Friday, Feb 23
- 5PM MT: USA vs. Belgium
- 6PM MT: Mexico vs. Morocco
Saturday, Feb 24
- To be announced if USA or Mexico advance
Sunday, Feb 25
- To be announced if USA or Mexico advance
Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting tournament, exclusively brought to you by KVIA.