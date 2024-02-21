El Paso players represent USA in SOCCA America Cup, Cancun tournament

EL PASO, Texas - Soccer enthusiasts from El Paso are proudly representing the United States in the prestigious SOCCA America Cup tournament held in Cancun, Mexico, from today until Sunday.

The event, organized by The International SOCCA Federation, showcases the talent of players from the border region, highlighting El Paso's strong soccer presence on the international stage.

Among the participants is Leandro Carrijo, a former player for the El Paso Locomotive soccer team and now the head coach of the US National Team at the SOCCA Americas Club. Carrijo, originally from Brazil, expresses his excitement about representing not only his country but also the borderland in this prestigious tournament. All players representing the USA in the SOCCA America Cup are from El Paso, Texas.

As the exclusive provider of coverage, KVIA brings you the live stream both on the app and KVIA website, allowing viewers to catch the action as it unfolds.

Here's the game layout for the SOCCA America Cup:

Wednesday, Feb 21

5PM MT: Mexico vs. Uruguay

6PM MT: USA vs. Costa Rica

Thursday, Feb 22

6PM MT: Guatemala vs. Mexico

7PM MT: Ecuador vs. USA

Friday, Feb 23

5PM MT: USA vs. Belgium

6PM MT: Mexico vs. Morocco

Saturday, Feb 24

To be announced if USA or Mexico advance

Sunday, Feb 25

To be announced if USA or Mexico advance

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting tournament, exclusively brought to you by KVIA.