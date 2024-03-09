El Paso Locomotive FC hosts season opener against Hartford Athletic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC will play its first match of the season Saturday, March 9, against Hartford Athletic.

The match will start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. This will be EP Locomotive FC's 6th season playing in the USL Championship.

Alberto Huichapa, media relations specialist for El Paso Locomotive FC, told ABC-7 there will be many surprises and forms of entertainment throughout the season including giveaways, firework shows, laser shows, and Johnny Kage as the new in-stadium DJ.

“El Paso Locomotive FC was voted the best fan atmosphere and the best match day experience by the league itself. Just comes to show you how much effort our staff and you know how much effort the organization puts into making sure that our families and our fans can come to Southwest University Park and walk away with amazing memories," said Huichapa regarding what makes these games special.

ABC-7 is proud to be the new local broadcast partner of El Paso Locomotive FC. Viewers can stream today's game along with every 2024 home match live online and on the KVIA news app.

You can count on ABC-7 to bring you coverage of the game along with fan reactions to the season opener during later newscasts.