Patmon’s Six-RBI night fuels run-rule victory over Western Kentucky

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One day can make all the difference. Less than 24 hours after scoring just one run across nine innings, NM State bounced back from a Friday loss to earn the program's first league win as a member of Conference USA. The Aggies (11-10, 1-1 CUSA) emerged from the Saturday bout with a 9-0 win in five innings over Western Kentucky (14-7-1, 1-1 CUSA).



In total, five different Aggies logged a hit on Saturday night, including multi-hit games from both Desirae Spearman and Dezianna Patmon . Patmon fueled most of the offense as her two hits turned into six of the Aggies' eight RBIs, including four RBIs from a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning.



Emily Dix recorded the win for the Aggies in the circle as she tossed her third complete game of the season while giving up just two hits across five innings of work.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Following a scoreless first inning, the Aggies took full advantage of a leadoff double from Kristen Boyd who notched her third two-bagger of the season to put an Aggie in scoring position. Boyd later scored from third on a bunt that Riley Carley put in play. Four batters later, Dezianna Patmon drove home two more runs as a single through the left side brought in Jessica Carreon and Riley Carley who started the play at second and third.



The very next inning, NM State added to its lead with one of its best offensive innings of the season – tallying six runs. The Aggies quickly loaded the bases as two of the first four Aggie batters reached base before an error from the Hilltopper first baseman allowed Savannah Bejarano to sprint home from third. Two batters later, Spearman secured her fifth multi-hit game of her freshman campaign while opening a window for Jayleen Burton to cross home plate and give the Aggies a 5-0 lead.



Patmon then gave the Aggies a massive lift as she crushed a two-out grand slam over the left field wall to put the Crimson and White ahead by nine runs. Emily Dix then took control as she gave up zero hits and retired six of the final seven batters to give the Aggies their eighth home win of the season.



NUMBERS OF NOTE

Dezianna Patmon has been a lock in the lineup at the designated hitter position as she has found her stride – logging hits in four of her last five games, including tonight when she posted two hits for a career-high six RBIs. With tonight's performance, Patmon now ranks first among Aggies and fourth among CUSA batters in total RBIs with 18.

Patmon's six-RBI game is also the most RBIs in a single game by an Aggie since Nikki Butler matched Patmon's efforts on April 16, 2021.

Freshman standout Desirae Spearman secured her fifth multi-hit game of the season as she continues to shine for Kathy Rodolph and the Aggies. Through her first 10 collegiate games, Spearman has maintained a .571 batting average while leading the Aggies in home runs (6).

The Aggie defense provided Emily Dix with some assistance as they recorded zero errors for the eighth time this season.

with some assistance as they recorded zero errors for the eighth time this season. The Aggies finished the night 4-12 with runners in scoring position while WKU failed to record a hit when a Hilltopper stood on either second or third – going 0-5 during these opportunities.