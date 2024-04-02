Chihuahuas fall to Round Rock in home opener, 8-4

(Courtesy Tim Hagerty, El Paso Chihuahuas)

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-4 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

It was just the third time the Chihuahuas lost in the 10 home openers in team history.

El Paso’s runs came on an RBI single by Matthew Batten, a solo home run by Bryce Johnson, an RBI groundout by Clay Dungan and an RBI double by Brett Sullivan.

Chihuahuas starter Randy Vásquez allowed two runs in three innings in his first start in the San Diego Padres’ organization.

Vásquez struck out three and didn’t walk any batters.

The Chihuahuas came back twice from multiple run deficits to tie the score early in the game.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernández pitched a scoreless inning on MLB Injury Rehab for Round Rock.

Batten reached base three times for El Paso in the loss.

Team Records: Round Rock (3-1), El Paso (2-2)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (1-0, 3.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.