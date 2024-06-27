El Paso’s Tristen Newton drafted to Indiana Pacers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Burgess High School graduate Tristen Newton was is heading to join the Indiana Pacers as the No. 49 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

Newton withdrew from the 2023 draft and headed to UConn leading the Huskies to back-to-back National Championships and entered the 2024 draft with a much stronger resume.

Newton spoke on his pitch to these NBA coaches.

"A winner." said Newton. "Winning the ultimate prize of college basketball, the National Championship, two years back-to-back the national championship and someone who is ready to step on the court right now, facilitate, play defense, rebound and one that can score whenever he's needed to. Obviously they've been watching my film for the past two years, the 79 games that I've played in the past two years."

Newton gives thanks to his family and all of his fans in El Paso for the support they've given him throughout his career.

"Without the love and support I've received I wouldn't be where I am right now so thank you (El Paso) for everything and continue to support me for however long I'm in the NBA for."