Week 1 Sweet Play of the Week: Mariano Fernandez, Norman Montion & Coronado T-Birds

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week one of the high school football season went to the Coronado Thunderbirds.

In the game against the Burges Mustangs, Coronado's Mariano Fernandez came up with a big hit against a Burges player to force a fumble.

Coronado's Norman Montion then scooped up the ball and took it back for the Coronado touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Coronado football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.