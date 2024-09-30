MLB legend Pete Rose dead at 83

Rose was denied entry to the Hall of Fame "for betting on baseball," ABC News reports.

BREAKING: MLB legend Pete Rose, who was denied entry to the Hall of Fame for betting on baseball, has died, medical examiner confirms. He was 83. https://t.co/k94JSUda1x

ABC News posted the news to social media this afternoon.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- MLB legend Pete Rose has died. ABC News reported the news, citing an announcement by a medical examiner.

