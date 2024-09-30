Skip to Content
MLB legend Pete Rose dead at 83

CNN
By
New
Published 5:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- MLB legend Pete Rose has died. ABC News reported the news, citing an announcement by a medical examiner.

ABC News posted the news to social media this afternoon.

Rose was denied entry to the Hall of Fame "for betting on baseball," ABC News reports.

Pete Rose was 83.

Emma Hoggard

