NMSU snags three-point win over Southern Utah

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies played host to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds picking up it's fifth win (72-69) Monday night in front of 3,998 fans at the Pan American Center.

The veteran Christian Cook led the Aggies with 19 points and 6'7 forward Peter Filipovity was right behind with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

In the first half Southern Utah led by one point, 33-32, but the Aggies put up 40 points in the second half to claim a 72-69 win.

Next up, the Aggies will play host to Northern New Mexico Thursday, December 19th at 7p.m.