Community Champions: UTEP cheer team headed to national competition

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP cheer team will be putting their best cheers forward as they head to a national competition this week.

The Miners will head to Orlando, Florida to compete at the prestigious 2025 UCA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

The championship will be held at the Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 17.

The UTEP cheer team has qualified for the competition in years past, but they have never placed.

They hope this year will be different and that they'll be bringing home some hardware for the trophy case.

For their accomplishment, the UTEP cheer team is this week's Community Champions.

