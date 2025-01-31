Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite called up by Jamaica for international friendlies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been selected to Jamaica’s 28-man roster for its upcoming international friendlies against Trinidad & Tobago.

Waite and the Reggae Boyz will host both matches against the Soca Warriors in Jamaica.

The first match is scheduled to be played at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay on Thursday, Feb. 6 then before a quick turnover on Sunday, Feb.9 at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

Waite will join his international teammates in Jamaica on Monday, Feb. 3 following Locomotive’s first home preseason match against Barca Residency Academy on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Westside Soccer Complex.

Jamaica Men’s National Team Schedule

International Friendly 1

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago

Thursday, February 6, 5:30 p.m. MT

Catherine Hall Stadium, Montego Bay, Jamaica

International Friendly 2

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago

Sunday, February 9, 6 p.m. MT

Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Kingston, Jamaica