Skip to Content
Sports

Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite called up by Jamaica for international friendlies

Photo Courtesy: Locomotive FC
By ,
New
Published 4:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas -  El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been selected to Jamaica’s 28-man roster for its upcoming international friendlies against Trinidad & Tobago.

Waite and the Reggae Boyz will host both matches against the Soca Warriors in Jamaica.

The first match is scheduled to be played at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay on Thursday, Feb. 6 then before a quick turnover on Sunday, Feb.9 at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

Waite will join his international teammates in Jamaica on Monday, Feb. 3 following Locomotive’s first home preseason match against Barca Residency Academy on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Westside Soccer Complex.

Jamaica Men’s National Team Schedule

International Friendly 1
Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, February 6, 5:30 p.m. MT
Catherine Hall Stadium, Montego Bay, Jamaica

International Friendly 2
Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago
Sunday, February 9, 6 p.m. MT
Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Kingston, Jamaica

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

El Paso Locomotive FC

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content