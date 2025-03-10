Molly Kaiser Named CUSA Player of the Year

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Molly Kaiser has been named Conference USA Player of the Year after an outstanding season for the Aggies. She has led the conference in multiple categories this year including points per game, total points, field goals made, and made free throws. Along with this accolade, she has also been named to the First Team All-Conference USA Team.



The Watauga, Texas, native has won conference player of the week five times, tied with Prencis Harden of Kennesaw State for the most times won this season. On two separate occasions, she was named on NCAA's starting five roster: an collegiate national recognition given to the position player with the best weekly performance across the country.

In her final year with the programs, Kaiser has started all 31 games and has scored in double figures 28 times. This includes 17 20-plus point outings, highlighted by five games in which she scored 30 or more points.

In NM State's second game of the season, Kaiser exploded for a career-high 35 points to guide the Aggies past Utah Tech on Nov. 7. Just last week, she matched this performance with 35 points in a home victory over LA Tech. The effort against the Bulldogs also marked the second-highest individual scoring total in CUSA play this season.

Entering the Conference USA Championships this week, Kaiser is averaging 20.7 points per game which ranks first in the conference and 15th among all Division I scorers. At this stage, she is is one of only 21 women in the country averaging 20 or more points per game this season.

In league play, Kaiser has only gotten better as she finished the regular season averaging 21.1 points per game across the Aggies' 18 games against conference opponents. This also comes on 46.5% shooting which ranks seventh among scorers in CUSA play.

Kaiser has also been exceptional at getting to the line this season as she ranks seventh in the nation in free throws made (185) and ninth in the nation in free throws attempted (224) while both marks pace Conference USA. At 82.6% from the charity stripe she also ranks third in CUSA.

The 2025 Player of the Year also consistently contributes to the Aggies' success on the defensive side of the floor as well. She currently averages 1.74 steals per game which ranks her 10th in the league while playing a vital role for an NM State team which ranks third in the conference in turnovers forced per game.

The fifth year graduate is wrapping up her Aggie career and currently sits in third on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,865 points across her five year career.

Kaiser and the Aggies will now go head-to-head with LA Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Women's Basketball Championship. The game will be played at 10:30 AM MDT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

2025 CONFERENCE USA AWARDS



Player of the Year

Molly Kaiser , NM State, Fifth, G

Defensive Player of the Year

Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU, Sr., C

Newcomer of the Year

Isnelle Natabou, FIU, Sr., C

Freshman of the Year

Paris Bradley, LA Tech, G

Sixth Player of the Year

Clara Gonzalez Planella, Jax State, Jr., G

Coach of the Year

Rick Insell, MTSU

All-Conference USA First Team

Isnelle Natabou, FIU, Sr., C

Prencis Harden, Kennesaw State, Sr., F

Bella Smuda, Liberty, R-Sr., C

Paris Bradley, LA Tech, Fr., G

Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU, Sr., C

Ta'Mia Scott, MTSU, Jr., G

Molly Kaiser , NM State, Fifth, G

Alexis Mead, WKU, Sr., G



All-Conference USA Second Team

Parris Atkins, FIU, Jr., G

Asia Boone, Liberty. So., G

Emma Hess, Liberty, Sr., G

Jalynn Gregory, MTSU, Sr., G

Deborah Ogayemi, Sam Houston, Jr., F

Ivane Tensaie, UTEP, Sr., G

Josie Gilvin, WKU, Jr., G

Destiny Salary, WKU, Fifth, G

CUSA All-Defensive Team

Bella Smuda, Liberty, R-Sr., C

Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU, Sr., C

Fanta Kone, Sam Houston, Jr., G

Josie Gilvin, WKU, Jr., G

Alexis Mead, WKU, Sr., G



CUSA All-Freshman Team

Fantasia James, FIU, G

Avery Mills, Liberty, G

Emmy Stout, Liberty, C

Paris Bradley, LA Tech, G

Jordan Marshall, LA Tech, F



For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.

##NM State##

Related Videos