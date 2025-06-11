U.T. System Board of Regents Approves Contract Extension for UTEP Men’s Basketball Coach Joe Golding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.T. System Board of Regents has approved a contract extension for UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming 2025-26 season represents the final year of Golding’s original five-year contract. The extension keeps him entrenched as the Miners’ head man for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 campaigns, when UTEP Basketball launches a new era as a member of the Mountain West Conference.

Golding has the opportunity to add an additional year to his contract if he leads the Miners to a conference championship or a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“Joe won Southland Conference tournament championships and took multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament while at Abilene Christian University, and we’re confident that he can achieve the same level of success here at UTEP,” Senter said. “He took our team to the Conference USA title game in year three. We’ve been close, and we look forward to taking the next step under his continued leadership.”

“I appreciate the vote of confidence from Jim Senter and President Wilson,” Golding said. “I’m honored and humbled to continue to be the basketball coach at UTEP. Our staff will continue to work tirelessly to put a team on the floor that competes for championships.”

Golding has posted 228 victories in 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach, including 70 at UTEP. His teams have compiled 20 or more victories in four of the last seven seasons. Golding has coached nine players who have combined to earn a total of 12 Conference USA postseason honors while with the Miners.