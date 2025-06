EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Steven Milam and Isaac Silva, both Las Cruces natives, represent the city of Las Cruces in their first NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Milam and the LSU Tigers claimed a 4-1 win to advance in the winner's bracket and will face the UCLA Bruins on Monday at 5p.m.

Silva and Murray State fell to UCLA 6-4 in game one and will face Arkansas on Monday at 12p.m. in an elimination game.