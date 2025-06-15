Chihuahuas walk away with split series against Round Rock after claiming 7-1 win

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 7-1 Sunday night at Dell Diamond for their second straight convincing win. El Paso outscored Round Rock 15-1 in the final two games of the series.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Clay Dungan homered to start the top of the first inning. It was the first time a Chihuahua began a game with a home run since Dungan in Sacramento on May 31. Center fielder Forrest Wall went 1-for-4 with a single to move his on-base streak to 12 games. Wall also stole a base and is now 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season. Infielders Mason McCoy and Nate Mondou had three hits each for the Chihuahuas. San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward went 1-for-5 with an RBI double over the right fielder’s head in his third MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas.

San Diego reliever Bryan Hoeing pitched a scoreless seventh inning on MLB Injury Rehab for the Chihuahuas. El Paso starter Matt Waldron allowed only one run in 5.2 innings and has been the winning pitcher in each of his last three starts. The Chihuahuas split the six-game series with the Express.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Express 1 Final Score (06/15/2025) | MiLB.com

Team Records: El Paso (36-33), Round Rock (33-36)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.