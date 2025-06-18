Former and current San Antonio Spurs forwards, Danny Green and Sandro Mamukelashvili “Mamu”, set to host skills camp in El Paso
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Former San Antonio Spurs forward and 3x NBA Champion, Danny Green, and current San Antonio Spurs power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili “Mamu” will host a basketball skills camp on Thursday in El Paso, Texas.
The camp will take place at EP Grindhouse Hoops Academy from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The link to register.
https://form.jotform.com/swishcitylaredo/swish-city-presents-DG-GH-ELPASO-Tx
Use coupon code “KVIA” for $10 off.