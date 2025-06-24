El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame along with the El Paso Sports Commission will have a News Conference starting at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the El Paso Community College, Administrative Services Center, (Building A) at 9050 Viscount Blvd.

The event will start with the Class of 2025 being introduced, then the recognition of the Ray Sanchez Student-Athletes of Year and Teams of Year.

In this the 70th Anniversary of the Hall, a Hall of Fame Award of Distinction will be awarded to Melania Martinez, a recent graduate of Loretto Academy, for excellent student skills in the classroom and her longtime athletic career.

Ruben R. Ramirez, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame current President said, “We look forward to introducing the 2025 Hall Class and the Ray Sanchez High School Student Athletes and Teams of the Year.

The Hall of Fame Banquet will be on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at EPCC as well to honor the eight amazing Hall of Famers below.

Class of 2025

Bobby Rodriquez Kirkley Living Athlete

Kendra Chambers - Coleman Living Athlete

Natalia Hinojo Living Athlete

Cory Herman Coach/Administrator

Yesenia Alarcon Ortega Coach

Scott Smelser Trainer

Joe Muench Media

Leon Wade Posthumous