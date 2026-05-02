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Aggies Close Regular Season With Win at Missouri State

NMSU Athletics
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Published 9:54 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – NM State closed out the regular season Saturday morning at Killian Stadium, wrapping up its weekend series against Missouri State. The Aggies jumped out early and added late separation, pairing timely hitting with a steady performance in the circle. NM State secured an 11–2 victory to finish the weekend on a high note. 

NM State set the tone immediately with a six‑run first inning, highlighted by extra‑base hits and consistent pressure throughout the lineup. After Missouri State answered with single runs in the second and fifth, the Aggies put the game away in the sixth, scoring five runs behind RBI hits from Skye Johnson and Madi Bachman. Zantelle Rodriguez worked through traffic to earn the win as NM State finished with 13 hits on the day. 

NOTABLES 

  • Skye Johnson went 2‑for‑4 with three RBIs, including a two‑run single in the sixth. 
  • Madi Bachman finished 2‑for‑3 with two home runs and four RBIs. 
  • Tamara Carranza recorded three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. 
  • Zantelle Rodriguez earned the win, allowing two runs over six innings. 

For complete coverage of NM State Softball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateSoftball), Instagram (@NMStateSoftball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Softball). 

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Bea Martinez

NMSU Athletics

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