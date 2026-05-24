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Pepi, Zendejas headed to World Cup; Former Locomotive star Diego Luna left off roster

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today at 3:11 PM
Published 2:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso will have two hometown representatives on soccer's biggest stage as Ricardo Pepi and Alejandro Zendejas officially earned spots on the United States' 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pepi, the PSV Eindhoven striker, returns to the national spotlight after missing the 2022 World Cup roster, while Zendejas' strong form with Club América helped secure his first World Cup call-up, reported by the Guardian.

Meanwhile, former El Paso Locomotive midfielder Diego Luna was left off the final squad in one of the roster's biggest surprises. Luna had emerged as a strong candidate following standout performances with Real Salt Lake and the USMNT, making his omission a shocking development for many fans.

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Bea Martinez

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