Montwood Rams: High School Football Season Preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Montwood Rams won just the two games last season but with Ivan Rangel being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, the Rams are a rejuvenated side.

The brand this season is simple, to be 'the toughest, hardest working most competitive team in Texas.'

"If they can see it, if they can say it and if they start to feel it then now we become a team and we're not playing like 11 individuals, we're playing as a solid team, three phases of the game where we're just as deadly as everybody in the city and in the state," Rangel said.

"It's very exciting," Montwood senior running back Izayuh Claudio said. "Little by little you can see everybody else is coming on board."

The team returns 15 starters and has a plethora of options on offense especially at wide receiver.

"We'll be pretty lethal," Claudio said. "A lot of us are experienced and even the ones who weren't starting had a lot of playing time on varsity so they know the speed. Our offense is going to be very unstoppable."

Under Rangel the Rams think they are a shot of getting back to the playoffs and they begin that quest on Friday, August 25th when they play at Midland. The first episode of the Borderland Blitz also airs that Friday at 10.35 p.m. MT.