Borderland Blitz: Week 5 Schedule and Scores

today at 4:34 PM
Published 4:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's once again time for the Borderland Blitz, the area's longest running high school football show.

Join hosts Adrian Ochoa, Rachel Phillips, and Sam Harasimowicz for a full recap of all the best plays and scores of the night. Tune in Friday night at 10:35.

Eastlake 0Americas 17
Eastwood 49El Dorado 35Final
Pebble Hills 28Coronado 10Q3
Chapin 35Del Valle 42Q3
Burges 28Hanks 53Q4
Austin 18El Paso 7Q3
Canutillo 37Parkland 7Q4
Jefferson 6Bel Air 63Final
Midland 62Andress 14Final
San Elizario 20Cathedral 48Q4
Bowie 14Anthony 18Half
ClintIrvin
Riverside 45Horizon 6Q4
Ysleta 21Ft. Stockton 41Final
Santa TeresaMountain View
Centennial 42Organ Mountain 0Final
MayfieldBelen
Crane 6Tornillo 47Final
Franklin 52Socorro 24Final
Goddard 35Gadsden 7Final
