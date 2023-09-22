Borderland Blitz: Week 5 Schedule and Scores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's once again time for the Borderland Blitz, the area's longest running high school football show.
Join hosts Adrian Ochoa, Rachel Phillips, and Sam Harasimowicz for a full recap of all the best plays and scores of the night. Tune in Friday night at 10:35.
A Rachel’s Rally location has never smelt soooo good!— Rachel Phillips KVIA (@Rachel_KVIA) September 23, 2023
Massive shoutout to the @tbirdfbboosters for welcoming me into the concessions stand to preview the Thunderbirds and the Spartans.
HLs from that one and 15 others tonight on the Borderland Blitz at 10.35! pic.twitter.com/ZiIjsCHcwR
|Eastlake 0
|Americas 17
|Eastwood 49
|El Dorado 35
|Final
|Pebble Hills 28
|Coronado 10
|Q3
|Chapin 35
|Del Valle 42
|Q3
|Burges 28
|Hanks 53
|Q4
|Austin 18
|El Paso 7
|Q3
|Canutillo 37
|Parkland 7
|Q4
|Jefferson 6
|Bel Air 63
|Final
|Midland 62
|Andress 14
|Final
|San Elizario 20
|Cathedral 48
|Q4
|Bowie 14
|Anthony 18
|Half
|Clint
|Irvin
|Riverside 45
|Horizon 6
|Q4
|Ysleta 21
|Ft. Stockton 41
|Final
|Santa Teresa
|Mountain View
|Centennial 42
|Organ Mountain 0
|Final
|Mayfield
|Belen
|Crane 6
|Tornillo 47
|Final
|Franklin 52
|Socorro 24
|Final
|Goddard 35
|Gadsden 7
|Final