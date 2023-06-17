El Paso Chihuahuas lose second straight series

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KVIA) -- The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4 Saturday to win for the fourth time in five games this series. The loss sealed El Paso’s second consecutive series loss.

El Paso scored once in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch. It marks the second game in a row that the Dogs have scored in the 1st but also the second game in a row that the Express quickly took the lead.

The Chihuahuas’ other three runs came on a home run by Jantzen Witte in the top of the sixth inning.

Chihuahuas starter Angel Sanchez pitched five innings and struck out eight, both of which set season highs.

Round Rock’s Elier Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to move his hitting streak to 21 games.

Express shortstop Davis Wendzel hit his 15th home run of the season Saturday, with four of them have come vs. the Chihuahuas.

The two teams will play the final game of the series Sunday at 5.05 p.m. MT.